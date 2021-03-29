Bytom (BTM) Trading Up 19.8% This Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $177.70 million and $72.25 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.64 or 0.00338589 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,666,093,725 coins and its circulating supply is 1,418,808,794 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.