C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,343 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CHRW. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $97.70 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

