Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 170,077 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 120.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $20,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,042,000 after buying an additional 390,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,940,000 after acquiring an additional 336,681 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after acquiring an additional 239,785 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $147.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $148.10.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.