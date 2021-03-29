Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 22,972 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.8% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $142.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.51. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.96 and a 1 year high of $143.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.