Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,394,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,429,000 after acquiring an additional 110,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 661,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $185.03 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $186.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.08.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

