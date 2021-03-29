Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 10,633 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

SCHG stock opened at $128.62 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.21 and a twelve month high of $137.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

