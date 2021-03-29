Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,203 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 902.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 129,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,355,000 after acquiring an additional 117,016 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $151.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.60 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

