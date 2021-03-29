Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 17,643 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,068 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $72.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

