Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 102.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,586,000 after purchasing an additional 265,460 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $730,152,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

