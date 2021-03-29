Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $12.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 146.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.1% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 647.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 27,369 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,709 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,386,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,535,000 after purchasing an additional 303,603 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.38. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

