Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $18.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $18,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.76 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

