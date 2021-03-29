Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 231.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,924 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $76.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average of $72.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

