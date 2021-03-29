Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 217,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000.

NYSEARCA HYLB opened at $49.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $50.40.

