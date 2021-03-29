Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,216 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 88,363 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 183,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,061,000 after purchasing an additional 70,932 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $65.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $65.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

