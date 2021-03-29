Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $237.19 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.09 and a fifty-two week high of $240.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.42.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

