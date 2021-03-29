Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 187 ($2.44).

CNE stock traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 174.30 ($2.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,681. The stock has a market cap of £869.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 186.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 168.69. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 84.86 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

