Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) Short Interest Down 40.5% in March

Cal Dive International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,224,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cal Dive International stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Cal Dive International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Cal Dive International alerts:

Cal Dive International Company Profile

Cal Dive International, Inc operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Cal Dive International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal Dive International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.