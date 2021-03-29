Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. 7,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,309. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

