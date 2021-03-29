Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Calibre Mining stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. 7,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,309. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.40.
About Calibre Mining
