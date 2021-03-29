Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Gap Down to $38.46

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.46, but opened at $36.80. Calix shares last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 4,468 shares traded.

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities cut Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BWS Financial started coverage on Calix in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Calix by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 75,086 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Calix by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Calix by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after acquiring an additional 355,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

