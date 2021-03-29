Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,714 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Campbell Soup worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $51.92. 75,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

