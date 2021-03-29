Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Down to $29.49

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.49, but opened at $28.58. Camtek shares last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 1,097 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CAMT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

