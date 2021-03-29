Canaccord Genuity Lowers So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Price Target to $14.00

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:SY opened at $9.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $981.13 million, a P/E ratio of 241.00 and a beta of 0.35.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in So-Young International by 18,073.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 265,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in So-Young International by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 309,524 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

