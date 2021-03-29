Canaccord Genuity Raises Strix Group (LON:KETL) Price Target to GBX 310

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Strix Group alerts:

LON KETL traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 270 ($3.53). The stock had a trading volume of 241,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 259.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 237.73. The stock has a market cap of £555.85 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00. Strix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 137.77 ($1.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 295.32 ($3.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.