Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG)

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ZEG stock traded up GBX 37 ($0.48) on Monday, reaching GBX 131.50 ($1.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 96.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.21. The company has a market capitalization of £287.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44. Zegona Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 138 ($1.80).

Get Zegona Communications alerts:

About Zegona Communications

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Zegona Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zegona Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.