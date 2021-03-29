Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG)

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of ZEG stock traded up GBX 37 ($0.48) on Monday, reaching GBX 131.50 ($1.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 96.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.21. The company has a market capitalization of £287.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44. Zegona Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 138 ($1.80).
About Zegona Communications
See Also: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Zegona Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zegona Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.