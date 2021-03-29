Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,637,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222,151 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.18% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $379,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 85,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 36,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.30. 160,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,968,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $195.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.91 and a 200 day moving average of $79.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

