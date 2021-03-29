Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 2,685,558 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,111,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685,558 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.11% of Pfizer worth $224,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.23. The company had a trading volume of 235,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,056,520. The company has a market capitalization of $202.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $43.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

