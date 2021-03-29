Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 315,476 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,179,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 315,476 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.3% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.62% of Union Pacific worth $870,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $221.16. The stock had a trading volume of 31,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $132.50 and a 1 year high of $223.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.56.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

