Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 688,229 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 1.4% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.69% of Linde worth $958,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.44.

NYSE LIN traded down $1.68 on Monday, reaching $279.72. 15,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $159.41 and a 12 month high of $281.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.45. The stock has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

