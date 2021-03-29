Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $192.56 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277,609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,209,965 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Verizon Communications worth $192,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $58.29. 230,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,668,537. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $241.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.14.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.