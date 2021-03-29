Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $297.85 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 269.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 823,571 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.33% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $297,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $3.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $323.95. 85,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,523. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.67 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

