Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $392.86 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,177,134 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.61% of Truist Financial worth $392,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.82. 88,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,116,853. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

