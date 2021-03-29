Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 838.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,800,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395,703 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.19% of NextEra Energy worth $293,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,405,868. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $144.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average is $76.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,582,980 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.