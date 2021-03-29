Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 621.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156,674 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.42% of Boston Scientific worth $215,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,441 shares of company stock worth $2,650,066. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 39,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,934,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.68.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

