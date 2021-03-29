Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,099,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,084 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.9% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.16% of Alphabet worth $1,926,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $1,220,881,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $13.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,010.81. The stock had a trading volume of 17,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,063.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,777.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,075.08 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,075.98.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

