Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,146,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.1% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 2.25% of Palo Alto Networks worth $762,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW traded down $1.58 on Monday, hitting $318.13. 6,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,249. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of -103.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

