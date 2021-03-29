Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 1,003,330 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 264.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003,330 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $210,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.40. 176,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,715,668. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

