Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 1,430,515 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,137,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430,515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.25% of Citigroup worth $316,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,116.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 99,627 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.22. 335,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,625,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

