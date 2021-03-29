Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,100 shares during the period. Xilinx makes up about 1.0% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 1.90% of Xilinx worth $660,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $13,601,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,196. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

