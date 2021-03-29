Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 182.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,744 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.29% of Booking worth $264,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Booking by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Booking by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $22.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,345.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,528. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,270.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,026.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,203.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,211.86.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

