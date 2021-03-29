Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 2,492,123 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,492,123 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.21% of JD.com worth $265,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. TRG Investments LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Shares of JD traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.68. The company had a trading volume of 152,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,497,355. The company has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.38.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

