Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 254,088 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,829 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 254,088 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.45% of NXP Semiconductors worth $198,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,059,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,611. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $72.86 and a 12 month high of $209.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.