Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 4,990,325 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,929,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,990,325 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 3.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.40% of Alibaba Group worth $2,543,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.52. 233,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,017,762. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.01.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.37.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

