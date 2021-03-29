Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 5,800,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,356,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 1.05% of Palantir Technologies worth $432,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,132,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $30,277,497.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $181,685,743.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 140,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $3,661,661.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,240,956 shares of company stock worth $89,338,314 in the last quarter.

PLTR stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.96. 490,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,788,633. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.27. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

