Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 844,444 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,559,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 844,444 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.5% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Facebook worth $972,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.10.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $85,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $287.00. 303,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,499,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

