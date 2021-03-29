Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $418.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $401.00 to $418.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CP. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $505.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.86.

NYSE:CP opened at $358.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.04. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $205.26 and a 12 month high of $385.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

