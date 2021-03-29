Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Aytu Biopharma stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.48. 27,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Aytu Biopharma has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aytu Biopharma will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 168.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,641 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,365,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,973,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 26.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

