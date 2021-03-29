Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Aptinyx Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aptinyx in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.70).

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Aptinyx stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 5,066.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptinyx by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aptinyx by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

