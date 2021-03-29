Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.51

Shares of Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 35 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $630.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32.

About Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

