Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 64 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 38.9% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 34,956 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $16.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,068.86. The stock had a trading volume of 138,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,156.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,172.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,889.15 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

