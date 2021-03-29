Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 3,131 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.